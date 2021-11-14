Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives $30.27 Average PT from Analysts

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

VNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Danske lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,283. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Veoneer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Veoneer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 563.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 231,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.