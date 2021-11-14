Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.04. 2,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 54,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.