Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 81,057.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $216.27 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.16.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

