Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $216.27 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $217.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

