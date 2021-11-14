Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Verizon Communications reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 14,376,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

