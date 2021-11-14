Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of VET opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

