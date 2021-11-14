Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VRCA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,575. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $339.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

