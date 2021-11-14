ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Gap Up to $38.16

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.16, but opened at $39.50. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $13,548,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,800,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

