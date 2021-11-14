VIMworld Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.24 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. VIMworld has a market cap of $66.52 million and $8.24 million worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 87.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071136 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars.

