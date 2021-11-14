Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vince has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.43.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vince will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

