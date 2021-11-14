Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

VCISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

VCISY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.75. 30,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vinci has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

