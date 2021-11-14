Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $944,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

