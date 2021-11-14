Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,355,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,015,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,825,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lufax by 61.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

