Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,318 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in General Mills by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

