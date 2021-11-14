Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 263.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $756,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,378,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100,213 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in 3M by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

