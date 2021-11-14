Virtu Financial LLC Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $628.18 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.14 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.