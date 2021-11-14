Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

