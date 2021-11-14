Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 549,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,315. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

