Vital Farms, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $772.74 million, a P/E ratio of 159.75 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.