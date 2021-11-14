Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VVNT stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

