Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 152 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 113.56 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.11 billion and a PE ratio of 378.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

