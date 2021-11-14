Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.810 EPS.

Vontier stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 903,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

