Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.28. The company had a trading volume of 496,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,287. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 209,464 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

