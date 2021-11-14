W Bruce Turner Purchases 87,500 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 9th, W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $577.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $918,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
