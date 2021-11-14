W Bruce Turner Purchases 87,500 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, W Bruce Turner bought 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $577.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $918,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

