Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €195.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €195.00 ($229.41) price target by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €162.64 ($191.34).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €170.05 ($200.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €155.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €140.33. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €88.04 ($103.58) and a 52-week high of €170.20 ($200.24). The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

