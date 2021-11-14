Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $786.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00095871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,528.42 or 1.00588107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.08 or 0.07030399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 626,243,874 coins and its circulating supply is 566,540,275 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.