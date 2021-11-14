Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock opened at $148.35 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $2,111,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,930,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

