Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,690 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vistas Media Acquisition worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 128,883 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,611,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

