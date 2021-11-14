Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 131.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 113.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 509,751 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after buying an additional 1,805,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,080 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

