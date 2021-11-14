Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

