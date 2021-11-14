Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $263,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

DCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DCRN opened at $10.15 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.