Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MONCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $330,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $62,000.

OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

