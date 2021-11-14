Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $159.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.63. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

