Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 853,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,725,073 shares.The stock last traded at $159.49 and had previously closed at $162.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

