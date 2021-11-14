Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 853,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,725,073 shares.The stock last traded at $159.49 and had previously closed at $162.11.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.48.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
