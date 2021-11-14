Wanchain Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $183.80 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00148194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.69 or 0.00498290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00017875 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00080698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,131,066 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

