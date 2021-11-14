Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

FRX opened at C$11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 32.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.26 million and a PE ratio of -13.71. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$7.28 and a 1-year high of C$12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.52.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

