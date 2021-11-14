Wedbush Comments on Vroom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

