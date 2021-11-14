Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. raised its position in Aptinyx by 2.9% in the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

