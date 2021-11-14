Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. Weibo has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,462,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 74,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Weibo by 312.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

