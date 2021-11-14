Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 984 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,221,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.