Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

Shares of HII stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

