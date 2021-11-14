Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $485,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Discovery by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

