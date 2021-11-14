Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,223 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $109.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several analysts have commented on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

