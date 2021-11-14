Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 226,166 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226,166 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sabre by 140,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 75,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.00. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.