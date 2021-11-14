WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $5.32 on Thursday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

