Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 118,274 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.72% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $131,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.