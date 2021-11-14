Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $126.25 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in APi Group were worth $126,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,440 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $25.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.