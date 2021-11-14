Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $135.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,384,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $135,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.