Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $74.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
WDC traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.