Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $74.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

WDC traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

