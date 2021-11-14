Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 193.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $232.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.